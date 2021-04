Construction of a new long-term care facility for the Comox Valley is well underway.

Construction of a new long-term care facility for the Comox Valley is well underway.

Golden Life Management Corp. will operate Ocean Front Village on Cliffe Avenue near the southern entrance to Courtenay. It will contain 126 publicly funded beds, including 120 care beds and two new hospice beds. Four hospice beds will move from The Views at St. Joseph’s to the new facility.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Island Health had anticipated the beds to be occupied by 2020.

