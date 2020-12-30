Other commenters on social media pointed out that there were a large number of mountain goats seen on or near the road where the accident happened.(Facebook)

Occupants wet and cold but alive after vehicle ends up in Skaha Lake

The incident occurred on Eastside Road near Heritage Hills

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The occupants of a vehicle currently sitting in Skaha Lake were seen by passersby as wet and cold but unharmed.

Pictures of the upside-down vehicle in the water near Heritage Hills were circulating social media around 1:45 p.m.

Multiple posts noted how the roads in the area are icy, and a number of mountain goats are on and around the road.

Penticton RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were seen responding to the scene.

It is not known whether any of the vehicle’s occupants suffered injuries or were taken to hospital.

“I saw what looked like wet people sitting in the back of another vehicle unharmed,” said Patricia Cunningham, who passed by the scene.

The Western News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

