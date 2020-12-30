The vehicle currently sitting in Skaha Lake. (Patricia Cunningham - Facebook)

Occupants wet and cold but alive after vehicle ends up in Skaha Lake

The incident occurred on Eastside Road near Heritage Hills

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The occupants of a vehicle currently sitting in Skaha Lake were seen by passersby as wet and cold but unharmed.

Pictures of the upside-down vehicle in the water near Heritage Hills were circulating social media around 1:45 p.m.

Multiple posts noted how the roads in the area are icy, and a number of mountain goats are on and around the road.

Penticton RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were seen responding to the scene.

It is not known whether any of the vehicle’s occupants suffered injuries or were taken to hospital.

“I saw what looked like wet people sitting in the back of another vehicle unharmed,” said Patricia Cunningham, who passed by the scene.

The Western News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

    Houston Link to Learning held a successful Christmas event Dec. 17 by distributing toys, a Christmas meal and goody bags. At top, program assistant Rebecca Ells, manager Marian Ells and Cheryl Gatzke with some of the toys donated and well-appreciated by individuals and bolstered by TC Energy. At bottom, food coordinator Jenna Kettle and adult literacy practitioner Jen Williams with some of the food that was prepared. Volunteer drivers delivered 68 meals and goody bags to seniors in the community, (Angelique Houlihan photos)