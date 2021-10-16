Oak Bay seeks public’s voice in five-year budget planning

Survey opens Oct. 24 online, with paper copies available at municipal hall

Residents can weigh in on the Oak Bay 2022 municipal budget and beyond, with a questionnaire that comes out this month online and in hard copy.

The survey looks at the district’s 2021-25 operating and capital budgets as well as its infrastructure replacement plan. Feedback helps district administration and council prioritize community services and infrastructure.

Questions about infrastructure service levels and the pace of tax and utility rate increases proposed will be included in the 2022-26 financial plan budget questionnaire.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to provide input and let council know what levels of service and project priorities they prefer,” Mayor Kevin Murdoch said in a statement.

The survey is online at connect.oakbay.ca until Oct. 24 with paper copies available at municipal hall, Oak Bay Recreation Centre, Henderson Recreation Centre, and Monterey Recreation Centre. Results will be shared with council and the public ahead of budget discussions.

Anyone who requires assistance with the questionnaire can call 250-598-3311 or email communications@oakbay.ca.

