Oak Bay secondary suites final strategy report before council Monday

Oak Bay gets a first official look at the secondary suite final strategy Monday night.

Council, sitting as committee on Oct. 18, will see a 232-page secondary suites study and a PowerPoint presentation by Urban Systems.

The secondary suites study was initiated in 2018.

Oak Bay does not have a regulatory framework for secondary suites. A survey during the 2014 Official Community Plan review reported 78 per cent of respondents felt secondary suites should be permitted and regulated to address issues such as health and safety, parking and owner occupancy.

The Urban Systems report before council Monday gives an overview of the community demographics in a housing context; offers background on relevant district plans and policies; features comparisons with other municipalities’ regulatory considerations; summarizes community engagement; and outlines initial options for council and the community to consider.

Implementation would require direction from council to adopt a framework and have staff prepare draft documents. A subsequent report is expected before council seeking direction on implementation and budgetary considerations.

Council meets as committee on Monday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Find the full report, agenda, and streaming/participation information online at oakbay.civicweb.net.

