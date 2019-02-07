An Oak Bay police vehicle, pictured Jan. 10. (Jesse Laufer / News Staff)

Oak Bay Police seek unlocked truck stolen overnight

White Toyota Highlander (licence plate FF6 77E) stolen after spare key left inside

  • Feb. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck.

A white 2007 Toyota Highlander, licence plate FF6 77E, was stolen from Woodlawn Crescent sometime over the night of Feb. 6 and 7. Police said the truck was left unlocked with a spare key inside of it. They said that thieves often will leave stolen vehicles parked after they’re done with them.

Police ask the public to keep an eye out and contact them at 250-592-2424 if the truck is spotted.

jesse.laufer@oakbaynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Liberal party launches online candidate recruitment drive
Next story
Cat colony populations shown decline

Just Posted

Most Read