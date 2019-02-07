Oak Bay Police seek unlocked truck stolen overnight

Oak Bay Police are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen truck.

A white 2007 Toyota Highlander, licence plate FF6 77E, was stolen from Woodlawn Crescent sometime over the night of Feb. 6 and 7. Police said the truck was left unlocked with a spare key inside of it. They said that thieves often will leave stolen vehicles parked after they’re done with them.

Please be on the look out for a white Toyota Highlander (licence plate FF6 77E) in #yyj. Stolen last night in #oakbay. Thieves frequently just leave the stolen vehicle parked somewhere once they're done with it. (FYI, the door was unlocked & spare key inside). — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) February 7, 2019

No. We do try to educate people. An ounce of prevention… — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) February 7, 2019

Police ask the public to keep an eye out and contact them at 250-592-2424 if the truck is spotted.

