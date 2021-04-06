Oak Bay police seek help finding pet budgie Peter

Smashed vehicle windows, multiple impaired drivers and the search for a missing pet bird are in Oak Bay’s weekly police briefs. (Black Press File Photo)

Oak Bay police are asking for the public’s help to find Peter the budgie after the six-month-old green and yellow pet bird flew out an open door of his Cedar Hill Cross Road home on April 3.

Peter is described as a social bird that land on the shoulder of anyone who calls out to him, according to a police news release. Oak Bay police said anyone who finds Peter can contact Oak Bay police, Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) or the BC SPCA.

The call to find Peter among the calls to Oak Bay police between March 29 and April 4.

Police say no items were stolen from vehicle that had its two rear windows smashed while it was parked in the 1900-block of Crescent Road on March 30. Police are calling the incident a random act and said video surveillance can be helpful in identifying those involved in thefts and vandalism.

Police say clothes and books were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a home on King George Terrace on April 3. The vehicle was believed to be unlocked, so police are reminding residents to remove valuable items from their vehicles and make sure they’re locked.

Oak Bay police arrested a 26-year-old man for breaching his nightly curfew and other conditions after the man wasn’t home when police showed up to check on him on April 1. The man was found at another home and he will appear in court at a future date.

A 50-year-old Vancouver woman was served a 90-day driving prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days after she was stopped on Cadboro Bay Road and deemed to be impaired while driving on March 31.

Two drivers were also served 90-day driving prohibitions and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days after Oak Bay police checked 60 vehicles during an April 4 drinking and driving road check. A passenger in one vehicle was also issued an open liquor ticket as a result of the road check.

