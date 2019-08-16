Oak Bay police nab prolific offender in stolen Saanich work truck

A 36-year-old man who was spotted driving a stolen Saanich work truck in Oak Bay is being called a prolific offender by police. (Black Press Media file photo)

A keen-eyed Oak Bay police officer was able to spot and eventually stop a prolific offender in a stolen Saanich work truck.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Oak Bay Police Department was advised that a Saanich municipal work truck had been stolen. About 20 minutes later an officer spotted a Saanich work truck driving on Beach Drive at Dalhousie Street and attempted to pull the truck over. The driver did not stop and eventually pulled into a driveway near Cavendish Avenue.

The male driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was wearing a white construction hat and fled on foot. Officers began setting up around the area and Saanich’s K9 unit attended.

Officers were able to apprehend the man at around 5:50 p.m. and discovered the white construction hat was a Saanich hardhat that had been left in the work truck.

The 36-year-old man is being called a prolific offender by police. He is prohibited from driving, was wanted by the Victoria Police Department and will be charged with numerous offences stemming from this incident including failing to comply with conditions, flight from police, theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

“One can only imagine what that pickup truck was going to be used for in our community. Thankfully, one of our keen eyed members spotted it before he was able to further victimize anyone,” said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

“We have a fantastic working relationship with Saanich PD and this is just another example of how well that works.”

