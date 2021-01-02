Oak Bay police catch Cadboro Bay stunt driving culprit

Following a week of complaints about vehicle stunting and racing, an Oak Bay police officer caught one of the culprits on Jan.1. (Black Press File Photo)

After a week of complaints about vehicle stunting and racing, an Oak Bay police officer caught one of the culprits on Friday (Jan. 1) night.

Residents living near Cadboro Bay had made multiple reports of the illegal activity occurring on the roads in the last week of December.

On New Year’s Day at 9:31 p.m., an officer spotted three cars with “notably loud exhausts” at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Cadboro Bay Road. The driver of one of them – a white BMW sedan – began spinning his car’s rear tires on the wet pavement and fishtailing as he moved away from the intersection.

The officer pulled the 21-year-old driver over, issued him a ticket for stunting and impounded his vehicle for seven days. The driver was also charged for towing and storage of his vehicle.

Later in the day, another Greater Victoria resident was snagged for dangerous driving on the Pat Bay Highway. Just before 11 p.m., Saanich police clocked the driver going 179 km/h in the 80 km/h zone. Their vehicle was also impounded.

