Oak Bay PD respond to thefts from vehicles, car collisions and suspicious person reports

The Oak Bay Police Department received two reports of a suspicious person looking into cars and properties in Oak Bay in the first week of April. (File Photo)

Oak Bay Police responded to reports of a pumping station in the Henderson area being covered in graffiti both inside and out, but were unable to identify a suspect.

Responding to reports of a theft from two vehicles in the 2000 block of Windsor on April 1, police discovered the vehicles had been left unlocked and over $4,500 worth of items were taken.

April 6 was a busy day for Oak Bay Police, who received a call of a vehicle which had been entered in the 2100 block of Florence Street. The contents of the vehicle has been strewn around, but nothing was taken and doors of the car were believed to be unlocked.

The same day, Oak Bay Police responded to an alarm and later found the business in the 2200 block of Oak Bay Avenue was entered and a few items were stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

On April 7, after receiving reports of a theft that occurred on April 4 from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Foul Bay Road, the police found miscellaneous golf equipment was stolen.

Over the past week, Oak Bay Police attended three collisions cause by drivers not properly stopping or yielding at controlled intersections and are reminding residents to obey all traffic control devices and to properly clear intersections prior to engaging their vehicles in the intersections.

Oak Bay Police are also reminding residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity after responding to two suspicious persons calls in which a person was observed looking into vehicles and onto proprieties.

