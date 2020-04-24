Oak Bay opens a second drop-off station for garbage, yard waste

Drivers in a two-hour lineup for the Oak Bay drop-off depot along Elgin Road on April 15. To assist residents Oak Bay has opened a second drop off depot for yard waste and garbage in the parking lot of Oak Bay Recreation Centre.

Oak Bay is opening a second municipal drop-off depot, specifically for yard waste and garbage, after nearly two weeks of long lines for the Elgin Road transfer station.

Oak Bay’s Emergency Operations Centre announced the new temporary drop-off facility in a press release on Wednesday .

The secondary drop-off facility is in the Oak Bay Recreation Centre upper parking lot. The goal is to offset irregularly long lineups at Elgin Road. The current Oak Bay Recreation Centre closure makes its parking lot available.

Lineups that stretched all the way from the Oak Bay Public Works building to Oak Bay Avenue started a few days before the Easter long weekend and have continued. The delays are caused by social distancing measures in place that limit the public works drop-off to three vehicle users at once and an uptick in residents stuck at home getting an early jump on spring cleaning.

Access to the temporary facility at Oak Bay Rec is off Bee Street from Goldsmith Street only. Left turns into the parking lot from southbound travellers on Bee will not be permitted.

The Elgin Road facility will also remain open and users for both need proof of Oak Bay residency.

Oak Bay Rec’s drop-off facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Regular recycling must be taken to the District’s permanent drop-off depot on Elgin Road, said the release.

Elgin Road’s hours will continue as 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Please refrain from idling cars while waiting in line, noted the release.

