Greater Victoria School District (SD61) Saturday announced a COVID-19 exposure at Oak Bay High School. (Black Press Media File).

Oak Bay High School subject of COVID-19 exposure

Greater Victoria School District (SD61) said possible exposure happened June 9-10

  • Jun. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Greater Victoria School District (SD61) has announced a COVID-19 exposure at one its schools.

According to a tweet Saturday, the potential exposure happened between June 9 and 10 at Oak Bay High School.

“If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly,” it reads. “Notification letters have been sent to the school community.”

RELATED: COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Oak Bay High School

Island Health defines an exposure as the presence of a single or multiple lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school during the period of communicability.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Oak Bay News

Previous story
Crash north of Enderby knocks out power, slows Highway 97A traffic
Next story
Fireworks report highlights enforcement challenges for Regional District of Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read