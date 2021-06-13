Oak Bay High School subject of COVID-19 exposure

Greater Victoria School District (SD61) has announced a COVID-19 exposure at one its schools.

According to a tweet Saturday, the potential exposure happened between June 9 and 10 at Oak Bay High School.

“If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly,” it reads. “Notification letters have been sent to the school community.”

Oak Bay High School has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The dates of potential exposure occurred on June 9 & 10th, 2021. If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly. Notification letters have been sent to the school community. pic.twitter.com/e2B0VaQtLQ — Greater Victoria SD (@sd61schools) June 13, 2021

Island Health defines an exposure as the presence of a single or multiple lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school during the period of communicability.

