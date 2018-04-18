Oak Bay gets representation on executive of AVICC

Oak Bay Coun. Hazel Braithwaite was elected Sunday to the executive of the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities.

“I wanted to help our voice on the Island get more representation at Union Of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM),” said Braithwaite of putting her name forward for a director at large position. “I was thrilled to be elected.”

The Association, which was established in 1950 has a membership of 53 municipalities and regional districts that stretch from the North Coast Regional District down to the tip of Vancouver Island and includes Powell River, the Sunshine Coast, the Central Coast and the North Coast. The Association deals with issues and concerns that affect large urban areas to small rural communities and advocates for the communities at the UBCM.

“I think it will be great to sit around that table and learn a bit more about the island and about the concerns and issues of different island communities,” said Braithwaite. “It will expand my knowledge about the Island and I think that can help us make decisions around our own municipal table as well. I’m really excited about it.”

