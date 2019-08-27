Oak Bay Fire Department couldn't refuse removing a deer stuck in a fence early Tuesday. The attending firefighters used a tool to widen the fence railing and managed to free the deer without damaging it or the fence railing.

Oak Bay firefighters extract deer from fence

Firefighters respond to rare early morning animal call for deer in distress

Oak Bay Fire Department used a heavy duty extraction tool on Tuesday morning to remove a deer from a fence post.

The deer had lodged its body into the metal stair railing outside an Oak Bay home.

The call came in from a resident, though the fire department doesn’t generally assist with wild animals. Those calls should go to Victoria Animal Control Services (250-414-0233).

The heavy piece of machinery is used to extract humans from automobiles but also worked to remove the young deer without injuring it or damaging the resident’s stair railing.

Deer calls are rare for the Oak Bay Fire Dept.

READ ALSO: No head trauma for eight-week-old puppy that got head stuck in fence

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bella Coola woman stays in tent waiting to deliver baby in Williams Lake
Next story
Williams Lake man identified as missing person off Bella Bella coast

Just Posted

Most Read