Oak Bay firefighters extract deer from fence

Oak Bay Fire Department used a heavy duty extraction tool on Tuesday morning to remove a deer from a fence post.
The deer had lodged its body into the metal stair railing outside an Oak Bay home.
The call came in from a resident, though the fire department doesn’t generally assist with wild animals. Those calls should go to Victoria Animal Control Services (250-414-0233).
Quite the predicament this little one got itself into early this AM.
A job well done D Platoon, who rescued this little deer from the metal fence without damage to either!
It’s definitely not a cat, ðŸ˜ but it’s happy to be free as it ran away when free with a pause look back. pic.twitter.com/G0DjN6BYdn
— OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) August 27, 2019
The heavy piece of machinery is used to extract humans from automobiles but also worked to remove the young deer without injuring it or damaging the resident’s stair railing.
Deer calls are rare for the Oak Bay Fire Dept.