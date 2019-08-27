Oak Bay firefighters extract deer from fence

Oak Bay Fire Department couldn't refuse removing a deer stuck in a fence early Tuesday. The attending firefighters used a tool to widen the fence railing and managed to free the deer without damaging it or the fence railing.

Oak Bay Fire Department used a heavy duty extraction tool on Tuesday morning to remove a deer from a fence post.

The deer had lodged its body into the metal stair railing outside an Oak Bay home.

The call came in from a resident, though the fire department doesn’t generally assist with wild animals. Those calls should go to Victoria Animal Control Services (250-414-0233).

Quite the predicament this little one got itself into early this AM.

A job well done D Platoon, who rescued this little deer from the metal fence without damage to either!

It’s definitely not a cat, ðŸ˜ but it’s happy to be free as it ran away when free with a pause look back. pic.twitter.com/G0DjN6BYdn — OakBayFire (@OakBayFireDept) August 27, 2019

The heavy piece of machinery is used to extract humans from automobiles but also worked to remove the young deer without injuring it or damaging the resident’s stair railing.

Deer calls are rare for the Oak Bay Fire Dept.

READ ALSO: No head trauma for eight-week-old puppy that got head stuck in fence

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter