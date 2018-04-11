Oak Bay father charged in deaths of daughters appears in court

The father of two young girls found dead on Christmas Day appeared in court today facing two counts of second-degree murder. Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, is being charged in connection with the deaths of his two daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, whose bodies were found in his Oak Bay apartment on Dec. 25. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters, appeared in court Wednesday, looking scruffier than earlier appearances.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Weir asked the judge today for more time as there is ongoing disclosure. Berry’s defence lawyer Kevin McCullough agreed with the request.

Weir, on the request of McCullough, asked for warrants to be unsealed, which the judge granted. Weir also gave notice that he will be filing for a publication ban on pre-trial documents.

Berry’s next court appearance is set for June 6 at 2 p.m. though he may be back sooner.

Berry has not sought bail.

The bodies of his daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, were found in his Oak Bay apartment on Dec. 25.

