Oak Bay double murder trial: Court hears second day of blood spatter evidence

Sisters Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

Warning: This article contains disturbing content.

On the stand for her second day of testimony in the double murder trial of Oak Bay father Andrew Berry, Sgt. Kimberley Tremblay of the Surrey RCMP told the Vancouver courtroom of her bloody findings in the two bedrooms where the bodies of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry were discovered.

Tremblay, a blood spatter analyst and crime scene examination specialist, was called in to evaluate the scene on Dec. 27 – two days after the bodies of the Oak Bay girls were discovered along with Berry himself, injured in the unit’s bathroom.

Blood patterns found in both bedrooms were consistent with someone bleeding and moving from room to room, Tremblay testified.

“The drip trails … saturation stains … and drip patterns, located on both bedroom floors and both beds are consistent with a person actively bleeding and walking in the bedrooms and sitting on the beds for a period of time,” she said.

Tremblay described collecting blood spatter evidence in the first bedroom, where Aubrey’s lifeless body was found. Images of the bed showed dark stains of blood saturation at both the head and foot of the bed.

She described and showed images of hundreds of spatter stains – an indication that force was introduced to a source of liquid blood – on the floor, wall and bed in the first bedroom.

Tremblay said she was initially confused by what she called a “void” in the blood spatter – a place where there was an absence of blood – at the end of the bed.

“When I physically stood in that void is when I realized, I am the void,” she said. Tremblay explained that the assailant, who likely stood in that location while delivering the blows, would likely have the same spatter stains on their clothing.

Blood stains on the pillows in the first bedroom were also consistent with that of a jagged edge knife.

In the second bedroom, where the body of Chloe was discovered – Tremblay described blood patterns consistent with a small person or child on the bed, being stabbed multiple times by a person standing in the “void” at the end of the bed.

“Is there anything inconsistent with the two girls having in fact, been stabbed in the locations where their bodies were found, based on what you saw?” asked Crown counsel Clare Jennings.

“No,” Tremblay responded.

“Is there anything in your observation, in your opinions that you drew as a result of your observations, inconsistent with one male having entered into each of the bedrooms and stabbed in each bedroom one girl, multiple times with a knife,” Jennings asked.

Tremblay took a long pause before answering.

“Given the blood evidence in each room – the spatter stains as well as the drip stains and saturation stains – I don’t know if I could say it was just one individual or if it was multiple individuals, given that both rooms had similar characteristics.”

Jennings then asked, “Is there anything, from what you observed, that makes it impossible that one male did that?”

“No,” Tremblay replied.

