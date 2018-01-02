Const. Mike Klein-Beekman demonstrates a roadside screening used by Oak Bay Police officers. (Oak Bay News file photo)

Oak Bay boasts no impaired drivers nabbed despite best efforts

'It only takes one to destroy a family, so we'll keep looking.'

  • Jan. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The downward trend is complete with zero impaired drivers stopped on Oak Bay streets over the holiday season.

“I’m very happy to report that I’ve reviewed our files and we never caught a single impaired driver in Oak Bay during this holiday season,” said Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay Police Department.

tweet

The total, including 24-hour suspensions to 90-day driving prohibitions, there were four drivers taken off the road during the 2015 holiday week, last year there was one and 2017 saw zero.

“We’re very pleased with that but we also know that it only takes one to destroy a family, so we’ll keep looking,” Bernoties said.

tag

Previous story
Top Stories 2017: Tragic workplace incidents in the news
Next story
A growing gift for teachers and students in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Green Party leader to stump for candidate in Kelowna West

 

Roos lose last game of 2017 to Stampeders in Williams Lake

  • 14 hours ago

 

Man faces extortion charge related to Shuswap marina

 

Site C continuation a shell game

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read