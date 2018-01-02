Oak Bay boasts no impaired drivers nabbed despite best efforts

'It only takes one to destroy a family, so we'll keep looking.'

The downward trend is complete with zero impaired drivers stopped on Oak Bay streets over the holiday season.

“I’m very happy to report that I’ve reviewed our files and we never caught a single impaired driver in Oak Bay during this holiday season,” said Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay Police Department.

The total, including 24-hour suspensions to 90-day driving prohibitions, there were four drivers taken off the road during the 2015 holiday week, last year there was one and 2017 saw zero.

“We’re very pleased with that but we also know that it only takes one to destroy a family, so we’ll keep looking,” Bernoties said.

