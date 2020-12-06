Nuxalk Nation declares state of local emergency due to COVID-19

State of emergency in effect until Dec. 18

Leaders of the Nuxalk Nation at Bella Coola declared a state of local emergency Friday, Dec. 4 due to active positive cases of the novel coronavirus within their traditional territory.

The chief and council noted it will implement several measures to protect the community from the threat of COVID-19, including a community-wide curfew between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until Dec. 18.

Non-essential business, travel, services and activities within Bella Coola Indian Reserve is also closed.

“So far there have been no new cases identified,” Nuxalk Nation health director Kirsten Milton said Friday in a Facebook video with Coun. Iris Siwallace.

A positive case was identified late last month at Acwsalcta School, which after closing on Nov. 30, is not slated to reopen until Dec. 18.

The state of emergency will remain in place until then unless canceled by the nation.

“Please take extra care of yourself, take care of your family,” said Siwallace after advising members to not travel outside of Bella Coola unless it is essential.

Anyone returning from travel is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Love each other, love yourself,” Siwallace said.

