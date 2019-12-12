Nuxalk College offering traditional tools workshop

There is still space left for those wanting to sign up

A traditional knife making course is underway right now at the college’s new classroom located at the former House of Comfort on Tonquin Road (Caitlin Thompson photo)

Following on the heels of a successful bentwood box making workshop, the Nuxalk College is offering a Knife Making Course with renowned local artist Latham Mack. The course is located at their new classroom, the former House of Comfort on Tonquin Road.

“It’s open to the whole community and we’re running the course for another week,” said Mack. “We work from 9am to 4pm daily and the participants are learning to create their own traditional carving knives from scrap metal we received from Totem Sawmills old sawmill blades.”

Mack, who is well-known for his carving, has taught a similar course at Freda Diesing and was excited at the prospect to spend some time at home teaching in his own community.

“I participated in a bentwood box class last week taught by Peter Gong and it was really great,” said Mack “The instructor was very skilled and we all learned a lot.”

Thomas Tallio, co-op coordinator with the college, said these courses are being offered as part of the college’s broader effort to keep expanding into trades training.

“We have a really good partnership with Camosun College and ITA right now with the carpentry training but we are focused on growing and expanding as an institution,” said Tallio. “These workshops can give us and the students a good sample of the kinds of trades that are out there.”

Those interested in joining the workshop or finding out what else the college has to offer can contact the college at 250 799 0038.