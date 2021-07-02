Numerous batteries and drill kits stolen from VIU Cowichan Trades Centre

Theft believed to have taken place on the week of June 7

Thieves broke into VIU Cowichan’s Trades Centre in Duncan and made off with a significant number of drill kits and batteries. (Citizen file)

If you know anything about the theft of a load of tools from Vancouver Island University’s Cowichan Trades Centre campus, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP want to hear from you.

The theft, which is believed to have taken place sometime during the week of June 7, was discovered on June 14.

Someone broke into the centre and stole four Milwaukee M18 Fuel batteries; four Milwaukee M18 Fuel batteries (compact); two Milwaukee M18 Fuel batteries (high output); three Milwaukee M18 Combo drill kits; two Milwaukee M18 battery chargers; five Makita 18 v cordless drill combo kits; two Makita battery chargers and one Bosch cordless combo kit.

Some of the items will have VIU CARP engraved or written on them in yellow.

If you have any information, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or provide the information to Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 for anonymity and a cash reward.

Cowichan Valley Citizen