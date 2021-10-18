Number of school COVID-19 exposures remain unchanged for Central Okanagan schools

Twelve public and three private schools have noted exposure events in the past two weeks

The number of school exposures in the Central Okanagan area have not changed since last week.

School exposures are still in effect for 15 schools in the Central Okanagan.

Data from Interior Health’s (IH) list of exposures reveal that out of 44 schools in SD23, 12 schools still have potential exposure events, with the earliest being Oct. 1.

Seven out of 12 schools listed are elementary schools. The remainder of the exposure events in public schools happened in middle and secondary schools.

Three schools outside of SD23 also have listed potential exposure events. Ecole De L’Anse-Au-Sable, Kelowna Christian School and Okanagan Christian School have noted exposures.

A full list of local schools impacted is available at news.interiorhealth.ca or on the map below.

When asked last week about the school exposures, SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal said the district has health and safety protocols to protect students, staff and teachers. Kaardal also said that most schools are still safe places to be in, especially since staff and many students are vaccinated.

“We will continue to operate on the advice of our medical officers, and families that are affected by these exposures have been contacted. We isolate those that are at risk of transmission,” said Kaardal.

“Potential exposure events have been going on since this pandemic started because transmissions occur outside of schools and those asymptomatic adults or kids arrive at school,” Kaardal added. “Those who are sick are asked to stay home, so school remains safe places to be safer than most places in the community.”

All students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are required to wear masks in B.C. schools as of Monday, Oct. 4.

