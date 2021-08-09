Number of properties on evacuation order, alert further reduced in White Rock Lake wildfire area

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District reduced the number of properties on evacuation order and lifted alerts for other properties affected by the White Rock Lake wildfire on Monday night, Aug. 9, 2021. (TNRD map)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is downgrading evacuation orders and lifting evacuation alerts prompted by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

On the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service, the regional district announced at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, that it would be reducing the number of properties on evacuation order within the White Rock Lake wildfire area, downgrading them to an evacuation alert. As of 6 p.m., 434 properties were on evacuation alert, while 365 properties remained on evacuation order. Evacuation alerts affecting 397 other properties were being lifted.

The evacuation order was downgraded to an alert in Electoral Area L for the following properties:

3864 to 4425 Chase-Falkland Rd;

6265 to 6325 Eden Rd;

6828 to 6910 Faulk Rd;

6459 to 6780 Karjula Rd;

-3880 to 3946 Maddox Rd;

-6725 to 6888 Martin Prairie Rd;

4139 to 4523 Moser Rd;

6585 to 6940 Paxton Valley Rd.

The evacuation order remains in place for the following: 3011 to 3375 Hwy 97; 5723 and 5970 Paxton Valley Rd; 5209 Six Mile Creek Rd; and any other properties identified on the map below.

TNRD map

The announcement followed one issued at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 by Columbia Shuswap Regional District, stating an evacuation order on some properties in Electoral Area D was being downgraded to an alert, while an evacuation alert on other properties was being lifted.

Evacuation Alerts and an Order previously issued by the TNRD have been rescinded to All Clear for 397 properties in the White Rock Lake Wildfire area. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/JHQqOEs3oY pic.twitter.com/3eQn9vnXkc — TNRD (@TNRD) August 10, 2021

