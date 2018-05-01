Number of break and enters up over 350% in Popkum

Agassiz RCMP's first quarterly report shows increases in thefts from vehicles, break and enters

The new year has brought new problems for Agassiz RCMP, who dealt with an increase in break and enters and thefts from vehicles between January and March this year, compared to the same three month span in 2017, according to Sgt. Darren Rennie’s first quarter report.

While the Village of Harrison saw a 13 per cent decrease in vehicle break-ins, (from eight in the first three months of 2017 to seven during the same time frame this year,) the District of Kent had a whopping 175 per cent increase in the number of thefts from vehicles – jumping from eight in 2017 to 22 in 2018.

“Most thefts are from insecure vehicles,” said Rennie. “I cannot remind people enough to secure their vehicles and to remove any valuables.”

Overall property crime was down in Harrison, but that will likely change after police were called to four residential break and enters in the Village in April.

According to Rennie, two of the break-ins – one on Miami River Drive and the other at a seasonal home on Lillooet Avenue – resulted in a total of 14 firearms stolen from the properties.

Rennie urged all gun owners to record firearm serial numbers.

“The serial numbers are key in the police attempts to locate and return the firearms,” he writes. “Anyone with information into these break and enters is asked to call the Agassiz Detachment or Crime Stoppers.”

Utilizing the Integrated Forensic Identification Section at both scenes, RCMP continue to investigate the thefts.

Popkum

The number of break and enters in Popkum increased a shocking 367 per cent compared to last year – with the number of break end enter crimes jumping from three to 16 – half of which were residential break-ins.

“We conducted covert surveillance and were successful in arresting a property crime offender in the Popkum area which stopped the break-ins for several weeks” said Sgt. Rennie. “Home owners, neighbours and communities need to come together to help protect each other’s homes from those who wish to target them for break-ins.”

Popkum also experienced a 133 per cent jump in the number of thefts from vehicles.

The police continue to ask the public to report any suspicious activity.

Agassiz RCMP’s map of Popkum shows the locations of break and enters, thefts and more between January and March, 2018. (Submitted/Agassiz RCMP)

Summer around the corner

As local RCMP prepare for summer, Rennie writes that the detachment will bring in extra officers over the May long weekend to help with additional highway traffic, calls for service and partying in Harrison.

“It is one of the busiest weekends for police,” he wrote. “You can expect to see an additional eight officers working in the area. They will be targeting impaired drivers, conducting road checks on the East and West side of Harrison Lake and assisting the general duty members respond to calls for service.”

Looking back

Rennie’s started his report with a look back at a busy 2017 that included nearly 3,600 calls for service and a number of significant investigations including the warrant execution of Weemedical Dispensary Society – a medical marijuana retailer that operated illegally on Pioneer Avenue for months, as well as a stolen van ramming a police Tahoe – resulting in $11,000 in damages, and a large Popkum-based ‘chop shop’ shut down in November.

But 2017 was also marked with positive moments for the local police force.

“The Agassiz RCMP participated in fund raising efforts to support a local family, donated gifts to a family in need at Christmas, raised money for Cops For Cancer and raised money and food donations for the local food bank.”