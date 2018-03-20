NTFFRA looking for 2018 Ambassador Candidates

At this time we are looking for young people who may be interested in participating in the 2018 North Thompson Fall Fair & Rodeo Association Ambassador Program.

All grade nine, 10 and 11 students throughout the North Thompson Valley are eligible to participate.

Registration Forms can be found at your high school from one of our reigning Ambassadors, or at the school’s office over these next few days. Please take one home for you and your parents to read together.

We would like to stress that this is not a “beauty contest” or a “most popular person contest”, rather a search for our new Youth Ambassadors to represent the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo along with our beautiful valley.

The 2018 program offers training in public speaking (including Toastmasters), the art of self-defense, hair and skin care, modelling, modern dancing, basic mechanics, resume writing, proper etiquette, time-management, agriculture, equine awareness, history and a multitude of positive tools to assist you further as you move into adulthood.

Being a part of the Ambassador Program is an excellent opportunity to develop self-esteem, valuable skills and long lasting friendships. Some traveling, as a group, community involvement and many fun events will also be a part of the schedule.

We are sensitive to the financial burdens that are very much a reality for some; therefore, the cost to both our candidates and their families is kept minimal. Fund raising, community service and our many wonderful sponsors are the biggest part of the program’s success.

Our Committee, along with our reigning Ambassadors, will be holding an informational meet and greet at the North Thompson Agriplex banquet hall on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. This is where we will be discussing all aspects and guidelines of our program and answer any questions anyone may have. All interested potential candidates are asked to attend. Please note that a parent or guardian must accompany you. If you were unable to obtain a Registration Form we will have some available at that time.

If you require any further information you may contact the Ambassador Program chairperson, Lesley Harpauer