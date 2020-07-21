NT Fall Fair Ambassador Program Banner Night and Apron Auction on Friday, July 24

Come out and support these young people who will serve as ambassadors for Barriere and area

North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association reigning Ambassadors, Haille Johnson and Jonathan Fennell, say they are excited to be hosting their annual Banner Night this Friday evening to introduce the 2020 Ambassador Program Candidates and their sponsors.

Five area candidates have stepped forward this year to vie for the title of North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Ambassadors; Morgan Bennett, Chance Moore, Hope Moore, Shaelynn Penno, and Angela Rutschke.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at the North Thompson Fall Fair Hall on Barriere Lakes Road. Tickets are free, but must be booked in advance due to B.C. Health social distancing guidelines and the cap of 50 people at a public gathering. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are encouraged.

Banner Night will be a very special event for these young adults as they step forward to represent their community and the North Thompson Fall Fair, this is also a good time to recognize the sponsors who generously help to make this program possible for their candidates.

The event winds up with the annual and fun Apron Auction, where aprons designed and created by the Ambassadors and their new candidates will be sold to the highest bidders in the audience. The aprons are a unique and fun way to get the candidates launching off to a good start, and all funds raised from the sale of the aprons goes right into supporting the program throughout the coming year.

Please come out and show these young adults the community is supporting them as they begin this exciting journey of learning and camaraderie as our Ambassadors.

To book a ticket or for more information, please contact Lesley Harpauer at: 250-819-5412

