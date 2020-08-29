NStQ joins First Nations call for emergency order to close Fraser River fishery

Kukpi7 (Chief) Patrick Harry says Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation is calling for the complete closure of the Fraser River fishery due to record low returns. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Leadership of the Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw (NStQ) is the latest to call for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) to issue an emergency order closing all fisheries in the Fraser River and associated systems.

The NStQ includes four nations: Tsq’escen’ (Canim Lake), T’exelc (Williams Lake), Stswecem’c – Xgat’tem (Dog Creek – Canoe Creek) and Xat’sull – Cmetem’ (Soda Creek – Deep Creek).

The unprecedented low returns of salmon to the Fraser River systems, has resulted in a fisheries closure, which has been in effect since July 6.

The order became mandatory, in order to save the migrating salmon, and to avoid a complete collapse of fisheries, the NStQ said in a release.

Since that time the NStQ said they have received numerous reports of fish being removed from the system.

“This past year has been an immense challenge for our people,” said NStQ leadership spokesperson Stswecem’c Xgat’tem Kukpi7 (Chief) Patrick Harry whose nation has been working with contractor Peter Kiewit Sons on the Big Bar landslide north of Lillooet.

“Stewardship is a traditional practice that has served us for centuries, and now should be the focus of everything we do for the fishery. At the highest level this means a unilateral, non-partisan declaration that the fishery has collapsed.”

An order emergency order to close all sockeye fisheries on the Fraser River was urged last week by the Tsilhqot’in Council of Chiefs who declared a salmon fishing closure on Aug. 14 for all members of ?Esdilagh (Alexandria), Tsi Del Del (Redstone), Yunesit’in (Stone), Tl’etinqox (Anaham), Xeni Gwet’in (Nemiah Valley) and Tl’esqox (Toosey).

Although natural passage has improved over the last two weeks at the site, the total return of Fraser Sockeye is estimated at approximately 279,700 fish —-a record low return according to the latest update posted by the DFO on Aug. 25.

Harry said DFO and Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan need to issue an emergency order and close the fishery before more damage is done.

NStQ leadership is also calling on DFO to revise its policies regarding commercial fisheries and anglers.

In a previous interview Xat’sull – Cmetem’ (Soda Creek – Deep Creek) Chief Sheri Sellars noted First Nations have a minimal amount of say in regards to how fisheries are managed.

With strong conservation measures, the NStQ said they believe there may be the possibility of a maintaining a small spawning population.

“The governments of B.C. and Canada are serious about their commitment to First Nations, then fishing in the Fraser River should be closed for the benefit of both Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians,” read the news release.

Black Press Media has reached out to DFO for comment.

