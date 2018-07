Best Feature Series (First), Best Headline Writing (First) and Best Local Editorial (Second)

The Surrey Now-Leader has received three national journalism awards in the 2018 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

Reporter Amy Reid took first place in the Best Feature Series category for her four-part series, “Home Suite Home,” about Surrey residents facing an uncertain future in light of the city’s crackdown on illegal suites.

The Now-Leader also won another first-place award in the Best Headline Writing category and second place for Best Local Editorial.

SEE HOME SUITE HOME: The faces of Clayton’s illegal suite crackdown

SEE JUICEBOX HEROES: Girls raise hundreds selling SunRype in Surrey