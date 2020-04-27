Now-Leader earns two provincial journalism awards

Amy Reid and Lauren Collins win gold for multi-media project and Now-Leader named among best in B.C.

The Now-Leader was recognized with two provincial journalism awards on Saturday.

Staff reporters Amy Reid and Lauren Collins took gold in the Multi-Media category for their four-part series called ‘Squeezing Surrey students in.’ Using extensive online graphs, charts and data analysis, their four-part series examined how growth is affecting students, parents and school staff alike – and what the future holds for them.

“Their series on the situation in Surrey schools really showcased the passion Amy and Lauren both have for journalism,” said Now-Leader editor Beau Simpson. “I couldn’t be prouder of them and it’s awesome to see them being recognized for their amazing work.”

Click here to read their award-winning series.

Normally held each April at the River Rock Casino in Richmond, this year’s Ma Murray Awards gala was moved online due to COVID-19 restrictions, and nominees were able to watch a virtual ceremony on the BCYCNA website.

Reid and Collins shared their reactions on social media as they watched live on Saturday night.

We are humbled to have won a #mamurray2020 award tonight for a series on overcrowding in @Surrey_Schools! No gala this year, but we watched while also on a zoom call. @Laurenpcollins1 you were the best partner. Months of work but so worth it.@SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/vJkstEgv3T — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) April 26, 2020

The Now-Leader was also named among the province’s best community papers in its circulation category, earning bronze. The Now-Leader’s sister paper, Peace Arch News, earned gold in the same category.

Television news anchor Jay Durant and radio personality Tara Jean Stevens hosted the 2020 Ma Murray Awards via livestream from their respective homes.

