November sentencing for men linked to Burns Lake man’s death

Three men connected to an incident in Prince George in which a Burns Lake man was killed will be sentenced in November.

Seaver Tye Miller, Joshua Steven West and Aaron Ryan Moore will be sentenced on Nov. 19. They have pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of Thomas Burt Reed, from Burns Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Seaver Tye Miller, Joshua Steven West and Aaron Ryan Moore appeared in the Prince George Supreme Court on Sept. 16 and their sentencing date is scheduled for Nov. 19, as Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service told Lakes District News.

The three men had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to events on Jan. 25, 2017 when Thomas Burt Reed of Burns Lake and David Laurin Franks of Prince George were killed.

Miller and West pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, and Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

Nov. 19 is the same day when Perry Andrew Charlie, who faces a first degree murder charge in the deaths of Reed and Franks, will receive the verdict in his judge-only trial.

Charlie is also accused of the attempted murder with a firearm of Bradley Knight, who survived what police believe was a targeted shooting incident on Jan. 25.

His trial finished on July 12, when Madam Justice Church reserved judgment.

Reed was 51 when in the early hours of that day he was found dead after RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

Franks, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene. Knight was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Charlie the next day.

