Notorious Hedley driver arrested again

A notorious Hedley driver was arrested last weekend after village residents reported seeing him behind the wheel – again.

On January 28 RCMP received calls that Lukas Veit was driving in the area, according to Corporal Chad Parsons.

Police petitioned the crown for a warrant for Veit’s arrest. He was taken into custody on the Family Day Weekend and was to appear in Penticton court Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of driving while prohibited, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a court order.

Last Thursday Veit was in Princeton circuit court, answering to different allegations – five charges of breach of probation and two charges of driving while prohibited.

He was given one month to retain legal counsel.

In September 2018 Veit was convicted of several counts of driving while prohibited and one charge of fleeing from a police officer.

He was sentenced to 18 months probation with conditions, and a three month curfew which amounted to house arrest.

