The boat launch will be closed to the public from Aug. 14-15

The boat launch will be closed to the public from Aug. 14-15 due to safety reasons as BC Hydro will be removing the old underwater power cables. (photo courtesy of Katrina Overton, Village of Queen Charlotte)

The boat launch in the Village of Queen Charlotte will be closed to the public as of Aug. 14.

BC Hydro will be removing the old underwater power cables and as a result must close the boat launch for safety reasons, stated a notice from the Village of Queen Charlotte.

The closure will last for two days and the boat launch will be open for public use as of Aug. 16.

