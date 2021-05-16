Nothing left at fire scene in Summerland

Summerland firefighters arrived when the structure was fully engulfed in flames

There is nothing left of a home and trailer that caught fire in rural Summerland Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Summerland fire department went to the blaze after calls from residents who could see a large red glow of fire near the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames at Bathville Road and Kettle Valley Rail.

There is nothing left of the structure and the metal trailer beside the home is badly damaged by fire. There is a camper on the property that appears untouched.

The home is in a deeply wooded area but the fire seems to be contained to the property.

Talk on social media indicates that it was an old cabin that had been abandoned about 10 years ago and has sat empty every since.

Prior to dealing with this fire, Summerland firefighters were dealing with a wildfire just north of Summerland.

Around 3:45 p.m. fire crews were called out to Highway 97 and Bridgman Road for a wildfire that was growing in size.

The smoke could be seen across to Naramata and by residents in lower town and the Crescent Beach area.

Luckily, firefighters were able to douse that blaze and put it out.

