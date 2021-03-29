Northwest Regional Airshow postponed until 2022

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be taking flight over the Northwest Regional Airport this summer.
Organizers of the Northwest Regional Air Show, originally planned for July 21, have made the decision to postpone the event for a year.
In a Mar. 29 Facebook post, the Northwest Regional Airshow Society cited the lack of change in B.C.’s public health orders and the risk associated with crowds as the reasons for the postponement.
“We are deeply saddened by this decision but feel it is the right one to make at this current time,” states the post.
The air show would have been the first time the Snowbirds have performed at the Northwest Regional Airport in 21 years.
The CF-18 Demonstration Team, which highlights the capabilities of Canada’s CF-18 Hornet fighter, was also scheduled to perform at the show.