Northwest Regional Airshow postponed until 2022

Public health orders, risks associated with crowds cited as reasons for postponement

The CF Snowbirds were scheduled to perform at the Northwest Regional Airport this summer for the first time in 21 years. The July 21 show has been postponed until 2022 due to B.C.’s public health orders and the risks associated with crowds. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be taking flight over the Northwest Regional Airport this summer.

Organizers of the Northwest Regional Air Show, originally planned for July 21, have made the decision to postpone the event for a year.

In a Mar. 29 Facebook post, the Northwest Regional Airshow Society cited the lack of change in B.C.’s public health orders and the risk associated with crowds as the reasons for the postponement.

“We are deeply saddened by this decision but feel it is the right one to make at this current time,” states the post.

The air show would have been the first time the Snowbirds have performed at the Northwest Regional Airport in 21 years.

The CF-18 Demonstration Team, which highlights the capabilities of Canada’s CF-18 Hornet fighter, was also scheduled to perform at the show.

Terrace Standard