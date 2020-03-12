Northwest Regional Airport upgrades increase city building stats

The large hangar adjacent to the Northwest Regional Airport's main terminal building has been converted into a charter passenger facility for workers connected to the LNG Canada project. (Bert Husband Photo)

Renovations to convert a building at the Northwest Regional Airport into a charter passenger arrival and departure center have helped push the City of Terrace’s February building permit values to just over $2.4 million.

At a listed cost of $1.3 million, the conversion of the large blue hangar building immediately adjacent to the airport’s main terminal building is meant for workers and others mostly connected to the LNG Canada project at Kitimat who are arriving and departing on charter aircraft.

The building is owned by the airport but is being leased to Onec, an Alberta-based project management and logistics company which has struck a business relationship with the Haisla First Nation.

Counted within the February building permit value of $2.428 million is a $200,000 barn being constructed on Graham Ave. and $160,000 being spent on office renovations at the Lakelse Ave. emergency shelter run by the Ksan Society.

There was also one permit issued at a value of $500,000 for a single residential home construction project.

February’s total is approximately $200,000 higher than the February 2019 permit value total of $2.243 million.

And the totals for both February 2020 and February 2019 are the highest for that month since 2011.

The 10-year average for February is $1.181 million, indicate statistics provided by the city.

City statistics also list seven new business licences being issued in February, making for a total of 1,202 active ones.

