Northwest Regional airport receives $300,000 for gated parking system upgrade

The funding is part of the $1.3 million dispersed by Northern Development to several projects in northern B.C.

Northwest Regional Airport Terrace- Kitimat is set to upgrade its parking system after receiving $300,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

It’ll be spent on a gated parking system that will have cameras recording when a vehicle arrives and when it exits.

With the new system being able to detect and capture 100 per cent of all users, it is is expected to generate 15 per cent more revenue.

The benefits for customers includes not having to exit their vehicle, only paying for actual time in the lot and not having to estimate the parking duration, which is important when flights are delayed.

“For the airport, the benefits are 100 per cent compliance with paying for the parking that the customer uses, without the negative customer experience of issuing parking tickets,” said Dave Kumpolt, manager of airport development, Northwest Regional Airport.

“Overall, it will be a great addition to the parking at Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat and will be the beginning of three phases of construction to upgrade the long-term parking at the airport,” added Kumpolt.

The funding roll out was part of $1.3 million that Northern Development dispersed to several projects throughout central and northern B.C.

Terrace Standard