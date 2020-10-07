Northwest Regional Airport passenger numbers dip in September

Fall in passengers comes after four straight months of increases

Passenger numbers at the Northwest Regional Airport dropped slightly in September after increasing the past four months.

In March, passenger numbers plummeted to historic lows because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between March and September, the passenger count increased gradually, peaking at 14,676 in August.

Last month, 14,342 passengers passed through the airport, a slight drop from the previous month. The airport had been expecting the numbers could drop in September due to a second wave of the virus in Canada.

The airport continues to ask that people in the terminal building wear a mask. To ensure physical distancing, the airport has closed every second chair in the public seating area, security room and hold room. The eating area is at 40 per cent capacity and non-passengers are asked to stay outside the terminal building.

Common touch points like handrails, push buttons and chair arms are cleaned after each departure.

