Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

BC Transit awards contract to Pacific Western Transit Canada to operate buses in the northwest. (Black Press file)

After 11 years with First Transit, a new transit operator is taking over the northwest bus routes.

Pacific Western Transit Canada won the contract to operate in Prince Rupert, Port Edward, Kitimat, Terrace, the Hazeltons and the Skeena Regional Transit System on behalf of BC Transit.

“The levels of service are set by local government, provincial government and BC Transit. We do not anticipate any changes to schedules, routes or fares. We’re working with both companies to have a seamless transition,” said Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit communications manager.

The transition will be complete by April 1 when Pacific Western Transit Canada begins its operations in the northwest.

BC Transit has more than 30 operating companies across the province. When there is a request for proposal BC Transit evaluates and reviews the competing operating companies.

“We look at the financials based on what they’re providing to make sure we’re providing the best for the taxpayer’s dollar,” Dyck said.

The last competition in the northwest was 11 years ago when First Transit won the bid. The northwest contract has since been awarded to Pacific Western Transportation, a Canadian company. Contracts range in length and can be renewed.

