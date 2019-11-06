Northwest BC hydroelectric facility honoured for operational excellence

Tahltan Nation also receive a Finance Award for their purchase of a stake in the project

The Forrest Kerr hydroelectric facility in Northwest BC is the recipient of the 2019 Clean Energy BC Operational Excellence Award. (File photo)

A hydroelectric project in Northwest B.C. is the recipient of a 2019 Clean Energy BC (CEBC) award.The Forrest Kerr run-of-the-river facility owned by Axium Infrastructure, Manulife Financial, the Tahltan First Nation and AltaGas Canada is being honoured for Operational Excellence.

BC Hydro put the 195MW facility, originally built by AltaGas, into service in 2014.

In July of this year, the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) made history when it purchased a five per cent stake in Forrest Kerr and two other run-of-the-river projects on traditional Tahltan territory.

At $124.3 million it was the largest clean energy investment by a First Nation in B.C. history.

Chad Norman Day, TCG president said he was pleased by the award, but even more what the project itself has meant for his people.

“It’s always nice to get the recognition, but more importantly we’re proud that it’s been a project that’s led to a lot of positive collaborations, employment, contracts and empowerment for the Tahltan people while keeping the environment safely looked after,” he said. “It’s a clean energy project, so it’s definitely one of those projects that’s been very balanced since day one.”

The Tahltan Nation will also receive a CEBC Finance Award for their purchase of an interest in the project.

Other recipients include the Moose Lake Wind project for Project Excellence; Adam Lewis, EcoFish Research for Lifetime achievement; Tsilhqot’in National Government for Community of the Year; Matt Kennedy, Innergex Renewable Energy for Distinguished Service; ‘Namgis First Nation and Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable, Kokish Hydroelectric Facility for Environmental Stewardship; Naghtaneqed Elementary/Junior Secondary School Solar Project, School District 27 Caribou Chilcotin, for Community Improvement; New Relationship Trust for Finance.

The awards will be presented at an Awards Dinner Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Vancouver.