Northwest B.C. jobless rate drops slightly

Unemployment rate still the highest in the province

The northwest’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.8 per cent in August to 7.9 per cent in September 2020, but is still highest of the seven regions in B.C. in which Statistics Canada gathers information. (Black Press Media file photo)

The regional unemployment rate dropped in September compared to August, latest information from Statistics Canada indicates.

The agency said the September unemployment rate was 7.9 per cent, lower than August’s 8.8 per cent.

In terms of number of people who considered themselves as unemployed, the total was 3,600 in September compared to 4,100 in August.

Information to determine regional job and jobless statistics is gathered through interviews conducted by Statistics Canada from Haida Gwaii to just west of Vanderhoof.

The August and September numbers both reflect the general trend of an improving jobs picture as the region gradually comes out of pandemic restrictions.

In September 2020, for instance, the unemployment rate was 9 per cent.

The northwest’s rate of 7.9 per cent is the highest of the seven regions in B.C. in which Statistics Canada gathers information.

For British Columbia as a whole, the rate in September was 6.5 per cent and the lowest regional rate was 5.4 per cent in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Terrace Standard