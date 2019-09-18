The maiden flight of the first RCAF Airbus CC-295. The Canadian forces have ordered 16 that will replace the aging Buffaloes and older model Hercules transports. Airbus photo

Northwest air search group to get military spotter training

A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft will fly over Houston Sept. 21

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Local residents may want to keep an eye on the skies this Saturday in hopes of catching a flyover of a RCAF CC-115 Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from Comox.

Barring an emergency, the bright yellow aircraft will be staging training exercises with members of the Smithers Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) group.

The Smithers group is one of three CASARA teams that provide support to the RCAF for search and rescue efforts in the Northwest. The other two are located in Vanderhoof and on Haida Gwaii.

Four Houston residents are among the 16-member Smithers CASARA team trained as qualified spotters doing monthly training in small aircraft or on paper, but spotting for the RCAF, which is responsible for search and rescue in Canadian airspace, is a separate thing, explained Lynn Van Cadsand, the Northwest Zone SAR commander.

“We work with 442 Squadron on a regular basis doing searches and so on,” said Cadsand. “They’re just coming up on the 21st to do some spotter training.”

READ MORE: Terrace Search and Rescue looking for missing kayaker in Nass River

“My team is all qualified and certified as spotters, so they’ve done their required hours, plus some, and then the military aircraft comes up and qualifies them to fly in a military aircraft,” she said.

“So, if we had a really big search happening and the military needed extra spotters in their aircraft, which they usually do, you don’t just put anyone in, you have to be a qualified certified military spotter as well.”

The Buffalo is ideally suited for search and rescue in B.C. as it can take off and land on the most rugged terrain and in areas as short as a soccer field. It can carry 41 fully equipped soldiers and has a range of 2,240 kilometres.

All six of the RCAF’s CC-115s fly out of Comox.

The planes are, however, 50 years old and slated to be replaced, along with the older model CC-130 Hercules transports, by the Airbus CC-295.

Second Lt. Alexandra Hejduk, a 19 Wing Comox public affairs officer, said Comox is expecting delivery of the first CC-295 in spring 2020 and with training and transition considerations should be in service some time in 2021.

The Northwest Zone of CASARA is looking for more volunteers, both spotters and pilots with airplanes to beef up its team in the region. Van Cadsand said interested parties can call her directly at Ph. 250-847-1162.

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more
Next story
Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

    Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

  • But I can’t sleep at night

    Sleep medication is often the reason why many adults visit a medical clinic or pharmacy shop. Sleep problems are common, and the commonest is insomnia. Insomnia is dissatisfaction with sleep that is characterized by one or more of the followings, that occurs three or more times a week for at least one month. They are; problems falling asleep, staying asleep, returning to sleep, unintended early waking up and feeling unrefreshed after a sleep. Insomnia causes significant distress, impair daytime functions and occurs despite adequate opportunity for good sleep. Most adult need 7-8 hours night sleep each day and insomnia that lasted for more than three months is chronic insomnia

  • Airport improvements could spur increased use

    Also regarded as base for search and rescue operations

  • Pipeline holds communtiy BBQ

    Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction held a meet and greet BBQ Sept. 13 in Houston at the Steelhead Park. They served a nice lunch and gave the opportunity for the Houston community to come down and meet people who work for the company. (L-R) Brett MacEachern, Safety, Greg Cano, chief Operating Officer, Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction and Jamie Gunn, construction. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Requiem for the Living

    The Bulkley Valley Christmas Choir to recreate their Carnegie Hall experience

  • Council approves Tim Hortons exterior renovation

    Entrances will feature peaked roofs with decorative braces fitting Town's "Alpine Theme"

  • The complications of cooking

    Lorraine dishes on the changes in the culinary world