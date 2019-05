How would you like to be part of the Northstar Rails to Trail Society? If so you are invited to attend a meeting being held May 16, at 7 p.m. at Western Financial Place Cranbrook, in the meeting room.

How would you like to be part of the Northstar Rails to Trail Society? If so you are invited to attend a meeting being held May 16, at 7 p.m. at Western Financial Place Cranbrook, in the meeting room.

The society promotes, raise awareness and coordinates trail enhancement projects. Here is your chance to hear what’s new and provide feedback on the future of the Northstar Rails to Trails.

The Cities of Cranbrook and Kimberley are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the trail.