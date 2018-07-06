Northside Christian School celebrates 40 years

On Friday, May 25, over 300 people gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Northside Christian School in Vanderhoof.

Present students, staff and school supporters gathered with former alumni and past staff for a night of reconnecting, as some attendees travelled long distances for the special occasion.

Those who assembled shared a meal and subsequently took in a program which shared the history of Northside Christian School, along with some of the challenges they have faced along the way. An old-fashioned slide show showcased some particularly exciting school trips from the past, while guests reveled in past activities.

Some current students were given the opportunity to see old pictures of their parents when they attended the school, while more photos were shared of a current teacher who also attended the school when they were young.

There was also entertainment throughout the night, as the audience was treated to a fashion show of sorts, in which different variations of the school uniform were featured. Guests also enjoyed joining in with Kindergarten and Grade 1 students who performed songs. Individuals were also encouraged to wander the halls and observe some of the interesting work students had been working on this year, while reflecting on their own education at the school.