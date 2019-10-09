The Northern Sea Wolf. (File photo)

Northern Sea Wolf Wednesday sailing delayed

Adverse weather will lead to a late night arrival for passengers

  • Oct. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Inside Passage route operated by B.C. Ferries’ Northern Sea Wolf between Bella Coola and Port Hardy has been forced to change its schedule today due to adverse weather.

Ocean swells of approximately three metres meant the vessel could not safely take off as scheduled. Swells of more than two metres are the benchmark B.C. Ferries uses to determine whether it is safe to launch a vessel.

As a result, the Northern Sea Wolf will now be departing Bella Coola at 2 p.m., rather than 7:30 a.m. It will make its arrival in Port Hardy at approximately 11:30 p.m., instead of the scheduled time of 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

READ MORE: B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Alex Kurial | Journalist

Alex Kurial 

Send Alex email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Williams Lake sees increase in theft of vehicles in 2019 compared to 2018: RCMP
Next story
Laurel Point Park renamed after former Victoria mayor

Just Posted

Most Read