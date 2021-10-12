The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

