Northern Lights put on a show across B.C. skies on Thanksgiving night

Northern Lights also visible over much of the Interior

The Northern Lights were out over Williams Lake Thanksgiving night. (Kyle Nuqui photo)

B.C. residents were treated to a brilliant light show in the night skies Thanksgiving night, Oct. 11.

The Northern Lights were visible over much of the province starting at about 9:30 p.m.

Readers noted the Northern Lights were “absolutely stunning” and many across B.C. said they could be seen in Vancouver, Kamloops, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John and Grande Prairie.

Headed out just outside West Kelowna BC to see the northern lights… Beautiful phenomenon… pic.twitter.com/sKhfylkZaL — Hanstm â˜‚ï¸ðŸ”‘â›ï¸ðŸ”—ðŸŒ½âš¡ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡±ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@hlooman) October 12, 2021

Abbotsford News