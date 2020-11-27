Northern Health urges residents to respect COVID-19 rules

The number of COVID-19 cases has been growing, and Northern Health saw 35 new cases from Nov. 26-27

Heading into the weekend, Northern Health (NH) is reminding residents to adhere to the new provincial health orders and guidelines as we experience growing COVID-19 activity in the region.

“With more frequent cases and clusters, as well as increasing hospitalizations, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has issued strong orders and guidelines in an effort to address the surge in cases,” the health authority says in a Nov. 27 information bulletin. “The north is not exempt from the increase in COVID-19 activity and hospitalization rates, and we want to reinforce Dr. Henry’s call to act appropriately. We need your support and commitment to act responsibly and to play your part in limiting the spread of the virus.”

NH is reminding residents to stay home if they are sick, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, avoid non-essential travel and avoid social gatherings of any size.

The most recent order from the provincial government, issued Nov. 24, calls for the temporary closure of all indoor group fitness activities.

Due to this order, the Quesnel and District Arts and Recreation Centre has suspended all indoor group fitness classes (Dryland and Aquatics) until further notice or until further guidance is given.

Gyms and recreation facilities that offer individual workouts and personal training sessions can remain open as long as they have a COVID-19 safety plan that is strictly followed. This new order currently does not effect the existing weight room procedures, which can remain operational for public use, according to a news release from the City of Quesnel.

The full orders and guidelines can be found online at gov.bc.ca/covid19.

The reminder from NH comes on a day when the region saw 35 new COVID-19 cases. This is the third time in the past week the daily case count for NH has been higher than 30.

As of Friday, Nov. 27, there are 231 active cases in NH. Twenty-five people are in hospital, and nine are in critical care.

NH asks residents who are experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate and contact their primary care provider or the NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line at 1-844-645-7811.

For more information about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself, your family and your community, visit the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website at bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19.

