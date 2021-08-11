Northern Health reports potential COVID-19 exposure at Vanderhoof Public Library

Children and staff of Vanderhoof Public Library (VPL) may have been in contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, said Northern Health.

The potential exposure event occurred Wednesday afternoon, July 28.

“We continue to take the health of our patrons very seriously and continue to take measures to eliminate future exposures,” VPL wrote on its Facebook page.

VPL remains open, and programs or events continue.

Another potential exposure is believed to have occurred Thursday afternoon, August 5, although VPL said that had not been confirmed as of yet.

“We expect to see COVID-19 cases in various community settings, but we expect the risk of transmission in children to be low in most circumstances,” medical health officer Dr. Trevor Corneil said in a notice.

“The risk of transmission becomes more significant if someone is considered a close contact.”

According to Northern Health, the risk of infection is very low if you were not identified as a close contact and contacted directly.

VPL has contacted those they believe were subject to the exposure.

As of Tuesday, August 10, B.C.’s Ministry of Health estimated 82.1 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in the province have had their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.6 per cent received their second dose.

