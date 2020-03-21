Northern Health establishes COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line

Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line to help answer questions and concerns from northern British Columbia residents during the pandemic. (Northern Health - Facebook photo)

Northern Health (NH) has launched a COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line to help answer questions and concerns from northern British Columbia residents during the pandemic.

The NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811.

“We are launching this service to ensure Northern Health residents have access to information, health advice and an online clinic to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, while reducing demand on emergency rooms and other health services,” states NH’s website.

This service is staffed by nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners, offering virtual screening and assessment for individuals who feel they may have COVID-19 or who feel they have been exposed.

“By calling the Online Clinic, northern B.C. residents can receive information, may undergo virtual screening, be assessed by a nurse and may see a physician or nurse practitioner if it is required,” according to NH.

Other options for health information and advice continue to be available, including calling your primary care provider or contacting HealthLink BC (8-1-1) at any time.

As of March 20, there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region, which covers an area of 600,000 square kilometres in the northern part of B.C., stretching south to Quesnel, north to the Yukon border, east to the Alberta border and west to Haida Gwaii.

Northern Health noted on its Facebook page that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously stated that most of the time, the specific location of confirmed cases will not be identified.

“Anyone who may be at risk of exposure to COVID-19 gets contacted by the public health officials who are supporting confirmed cases and their close contacts,” according to Henry’s statement. “We will not be identifying the specific location of confirmed cases unless public health providers cannot be certain they have reached all those who need to be contacted and who therefore might be a risk to the public. We want people who have symptoms to contact us, and to feel safe contacting us, knowing their privacy will be protected so the steps to protect the health and safety for all can be taken. This is why privacy is important to everyone. It allows public health providers to do the work they need to do to keep everybody safe.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Northern Health limiting visitors at facilities until further notice

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer