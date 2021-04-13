Northern health detects COVID-19 case at Kersley Elementary

It's the fourth case detected in the Quesnel School district this school year

Kersley Elementry has become the latest school in Quesnel to detect a COVID-19 case.

The exposure happened on April 6 – 8 according to Northern Health’s website.

In a letter sent to parents and shared by MLA Coralee Oakes, Northern Health said unless a family is directly contacted by them, the risk of exposure is low, but parents should still be on the look-out for symptoms.

“New illness related to this school exposure may occur up to 14 days from the last day of exposure,” the letter reads. “We therefore recommend self-monitoring for signs of illness until April 22 at midnight.”

The letter lists cough, fever/chills, loss of taste/smell, Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and shortness of breath as key COVID-19 symptoms.

This case marks the fourth exposure of COVID-19 in Quesnel School District facilities since September, and the first at an elementary school.

The first three took place at Quesnel Junior School and the McNaughton Centre.

As of April 13, Northern Health is tracking 21 other “exposure events” at schools across the region.

