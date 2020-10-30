Northern Expedition rescheduled to sail for Bella Bella, Prince Rupert after mechanical issues

BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition holding in Port Hardy while technicians repair the S-radar. The sailing was delayed by two days, leaving passengers stranded. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

The Northern Expedition has had its radar fixed, hopefully for good, and will set sail out of Port Hardy Friday at 4 p.m. The ferry was originally scheduled to leave Wednesday evening (Oct. 28), but a malfunctioning radar caused BC Ferries to reschedule the trip for Thursday morning.

The radar was fixed, the ferry sailed, but 90 minutes later the something went wrong again and the Northern Expedition returned to Port Hardy for further work.

Passengers disembarked and had to find accommodations or alternate travel plans.

Subsequent sailings out of Prince Rupert and Skidegate were cancelled due to the delay. Those sailing have since been rescheduled.

The Northern Expedition will stop in Bella Bella late Friday night before sailing for Prince Rupert where it will arrive Halloween morning. The rest of the schedule is posted on the BC Ferries website as a service notice.

The Northern Expedition services the north coast and inside passage during the winter. It was just rotated into service on Oct. 24, taking over from the Northern Adventure which runs the route during the summer.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

North Island Gazette