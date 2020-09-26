Northern Development launches new community development programs

The new programs are part of the launch of Trust 2020

Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) officially launched Trust 2020 Sept. 17, as it introduced a new suite of community development programs alongside a new website and online application system.

For the past two years, Northern Development staff have been working to modernize NDIT”s approach to community development, which alongside business development and capacity building, is one of the Trust’s key pillars, according to a news release from NDIT.

During the summer of 2019, NDIT staff engaged with local governments, First Nations bands, not-for-profit groups and economic development organizations throughout the region to gather feedback on funding areas to meet the current and future needs of their communities.

“The board is very pleased with the introduction of all facets of Trust 2020, in particular the new community development programs,” NDIT board chair Margo Wagner said in the release. “These programs truly represent the vision and ideas of the people and communities in our service region, and I am excited to see what projects are on the horizon.”

The new programs are: Community Places, Cultural Infrastructure, Economic Infrastructure, Main Street Revitalization Planning, Main Street Revitalization Capital, and Recreation Infrastructure.

These six new programs replace the Community Halls and Recreation Facilities and the Economic Diversification Infrastructure programs. However, projects that were previously funded under those two programs will still be eligible under the new programs, according to the news release.

NDIT has also expanded its eligibility criteria to include such projects as playgrounds, dog parks, libraries, public washrooms and main street beautification.

In introducing the six new programs, NDIT also announced fresh branding, including a new website and a new online application system.

“Trust 2020 is not only the introduction of new community development programs, updated technology and a refreshed brand, but it is also represents our continued commitment to the people and communities of northern and central B.C.,” NDIT CEO Joel McKay said in the release. “Northern Development is dedicated to the economic growth of our service region now, and well into the future.”

At this time, two NDIT programs – Grant Writing Support and Business Façade Improvement – are available to apply for online. The remaining programs will be added through 2021 and 2022.

READ MORE: NDIT announces $500,000 in funding towards Quesnel projects

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Quesnel Cariboo Observer